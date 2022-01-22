Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Jan. 24-28

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Teriyaki meatballs, oriental blend vegetables, oven roasted baby reds, fortune cookie and cinnamon raisin bread with margarine or chicken Caesar salad with Caesar dressing, housemade croutons, romaine lettuce blend, 100% grape juice, fresh orange, 1% milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Sliced roast beef and gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, glazed diced beets and Vienna bread with margarine or deli chicken and American cheese on marble bread with lettuce and tomato, carrot raisin salad, lemon pudding or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or shuffleboard, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.; moan and groan, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Cheese omelet, chef Mike’s cheese sauce, breakfast potatoes, vegetable juice and blueberry muffin or ham and American cheese on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, glazed pineapple or plain pineapple, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:15 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Jerry Stingley, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Ham and northern beans, California blend, and cornbread with margarine or roast beef chef salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, cherry cobbler or pear slices, 1% or skim milk. Walking club, 9:30 a.m.; group game of Catch Phrase, 10 a.m.; mystery bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Cheeseburger on a wheat hamburger bun with leaf lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickle slices, and baked beans or ham chef salad, crackers, 100% grape juice, tropical fruit, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; dominoes, 10:30 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.