Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Jan. 30-Feb. 3.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: California cheesy chicken and brown rice casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or creamy crab and baby shrimp, macaroni salad on mixed greens entrée salad, tomato wedges, crackers, sliced peaches, 1% milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11 a.m.; funny money auctions, 11 a.m.; pitch tournament and pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Beef and bean chili, baked potato and sour cream, mixed green side salad with dressing, and breadstick with margarine or classic chef salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, fruit cocktail, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or king’s corner, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class or pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Hawaiian barbecue chicken, brown rice pilaf, cauliflower and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or three-meat hoagie, coleslaw, butterscotch or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard and rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; horse derby, 10:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot cards, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Roasted pork chop with apple chutney, mashed potatoes, green beans and wheat berry roll with margarine or roast beef chef salad, crackers, 100% fruit juice, mandarin oranges, 1% or skim milk. Walking club, 9:30 a.m.; Nye presentation, “Don’t Slip this Season,” 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament and pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Beef stew with potatoes, carrots and peas, mixed greens salad with dressing, chuckwagon corn and mini buttermilk biscuit with margarine or egg salad on a croissant with lettuce and tomato, three-bean salad, pineapple tidbits, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.