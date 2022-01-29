Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Jan. 31-Feb. 4

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: California cheesy chicken and brown rice casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or creamy crab and baby shrimp, macaroni salad on romaine blend salad, tomato wedges, crackers, cinnamon apple slices, 1% milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo and auction, 10:45 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Pizza joe sandwich on a whole grain hamburger bun, shredded mozzarella cheese, seasoned potato wedges and Italian blend vegetables or classic chef salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, fruit cocktail, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or shuffleboard, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Hawaiian barbecue chicken, brown rice pilaf, cauliflower, and rye bread slice with margarine or three-meat hoagie, coleslaw, butterscotch or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard/checkers, 9:30 a.m.; horse derby, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Roasted pork chop with apple chutney, mashed potatoes, green beans, and wheat berry roll with margarine or roast beef chef salad, crackers, 100% fruit punch juice, mandarin oranges, 1% or skim milk. Bridge/walking club, 9:30 a.m.; Nye presentation, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Beef stew with potatoes, carrots and peas, romaine blend salad with dressing, and mini buttermilk biscuit with margarine or egg salad on a croissant with lettuce and tomato, three-bean salad, pineapple tidbits, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

