Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Jan. 9-13.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Beef stew with potatoes, carrots and peas, chuckwagon corn, mixed greens salad with dressing, and mini buttermilk biscuit and margarine or egg salad on a croissant with lettuce and tomato, three-bean salad, glazed pineapple or pineapple tidbits, 1% or skim milk.

Tuesday: Breaded chicken sandwich on whole grain hamburger bun with leaf lettuce and sliced tomato, twice baked whipped potatoes and mixed vegetables or BLT salad, housemade croutons, 100% grape juice, cherry vanilla yogurt or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk.

Wednesday: Italian meatballs, baked potato with sour cream, Brussels sprouts, and whole grain breadstick with margarine or classic chef salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, birthday cake or plain cake, 1% milk.

Thursday: Pork fritter with pork gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, and marble bread with margarine or chicken pasta salad oven mixed greens salad, tomato wedges, housemade croutons, ambrosia salad, 1% or skim milk.

Friday: Breaded fish wedge, tartar sauce, baked sweet potato, zucchini and tomatoes, and pumpernickel bread with margarine or Greek chicken salad, crackers, 100% fruit punch juice, apricot halves, 1% or skim milk.