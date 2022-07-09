Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for July 11-15

Fremont Friendship Center menu

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for June 27-July 1.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Grilled chicken sandwich on a whole grain hamburger bun with leaf lettuce, pickles and sliced tomatoes, barbecue baked beans and potato wedges or classic chef salad, 100% fruit punch, whole grain breadstick with margarine, tropical fruit, 1% or skim milk. Rummikub/dominoes, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Whole grain spaghetti and meat sauce, mixed greens side salad, dressing, Italian blend vegetables and whole grain breadstick with margarine or ranch chicken salad on a Kaiser bun with lettuce and tomato, three-bean salad, applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cheat cards, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class, 1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Pork chop with pineapple salsa, baked sweet potato, broccoli salad and whole grain petite roll with margarine or roast beef and swiss on a whole grain hamburger bun with lettuce and tomato, broccoli salad, decorated birthday cake or plain cake square, 1% or skim milk. Treats from Nye, 9:15 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Billy Troy, 10 a.m.; hand, knee and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Potato crusted fish with tartar sauce, potato medley, green beans and Vienna bread with margarine or creamy cheese tortellini over mixed greens salad, grape tomatoes and black olives, housemade croutons, Rice Krispie bar, 1% or skim milk. Bridge or rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; library book mobile, 9:30 a.m.; blood pressure checks, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Meatloaf in tomato gravy, cheese hash browns, peas and whole grain bread slice with margarine or ham salad on rye bread with lettuce and tomato, cowboy caviar, strawberries and pineapple, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; farkle, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; horse derby, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.