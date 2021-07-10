Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for July 12-16.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Grilled chicken sandwich on a whole grain hamburger bun with leaf lettuce and sliced tomatoes, barbecue baked beans and potato wedges or classic chef salad, 100% fruit punch, whole grain breadstick with margarine, sliced peaches, 1% or skim milk. Staff set up, 8-10 a.m.; re-opening, 10 a.m.; card bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday: Whole grain spaghetti and meatballs, romaine blend salad and dressing, Italian blend vegetables, and whole grain breadstick with margarine or ranch chicken salad on a Kaiser bun with lettuce and tomato, broccoli salad, applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; getting to know you, 10:15 a.m.; bunco and corn hole, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle or garbage cards, 1:30 p.m.