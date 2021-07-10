Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for July 12-16.
Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.
Monday: Grilled chicken sandwich on a whole grain hamburger bun with leaf lettuce and sliced tomatoes, barbecue baked beans and potato wedges or classic chef salad, 100% fruit punch, whole grain breadstick with margarine, sliced peaches, 1% or skim milk. Staff set up, 8-10 a.m.; re-opening, 10 a.m.; card bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Whole grain spaghetti and meatballs, romaine blend salad and dressing, Italian blend vegetables, and whole grain breadstick with margarine or ranch chicken salad on a Kaiser bun with lettuce and tomato, broccoli salad, applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; getting to know you, 10:15 a.m.; bunco and corn hole, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle or garbage cards, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Pork chop with pineapple salsa, baked sweet potato, broccoli salad and whole grain petite role with margarine or roast beef and swiss on a whole grain hamburger bun with lettuce and tomato, three-bean salad, decorated birthday cake or plain cake square, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music by Billy Troy, 10 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Potato crusted fish with tartar sauce, potato medley, green beans and whole grain bread stick or creamy cheese tortellini over romaine blend salad, grape tomatoes and black olives, homemade croutons, rice krispie bar or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Walking club, 9 a.m.; shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; mystery bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Meatloaf in tomato gravy, cheesy hash browns, peas and whole grain bread slice with margarine or ham salad on rye bread with lettuce and tomato, cowboy caviar, strawberries and pineapple, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.