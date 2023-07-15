Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for July 17-21.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Sliced turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts and rye bread with margarine or sliced ham and American cheese on a hamburger bun with lettuce and tomato, three-bean salad, fudge round or diet cookie, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Swedish meatballs, potatoes O’Brien, green beans and 100% wheat bread with margarine or tuna salad on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, pea salad, diced peaches, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; mobile library at the center, 9:30 a.m.; cheat cards or bunco, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle or garbage cards, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Sloppy joe sandwich on a whole grain hamburger bun, au gratin potatoes, peas and carrots or classic chef salad, 100% fruit punch, whole grain breadsticks with margarine, pineapple tidbits, 1% or skim milk. Refreshments with Nye, 9:15 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Billy Troy, 11 a.m.; birthday celebration, 11:30 a.m.; hand and foot or sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Chicken marsala, diced sweet potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, and honey wheat bread with margarine or roast beef and cheddar on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, three-bean salad, strawberry shortcake or plain cake square, 1% or skim milk. Beginner line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; bingo-poker bingo, 10:30 a.m.; grab-n-go meals begin, 11 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: All beef Chicago hot dog on a whole grain hot dog bun and potato wedges or BLT supreme salad, crackers, vegetable juice, applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.