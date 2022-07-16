Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for July 18-22.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Sliced turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts and rye bread with margarine or sliced ham and American cheese on a hamburger bun with lettuce and tomato, three-bean salad, fudge round or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Rummikub/dominoes, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Classic cheeseburger on a whole grain hamburger bun with leaf lettuce, pickles, sliced tomatoes and onion, coleslaw or classic chef salad, 100% apple juice, whole grain breadstick, apricot halves, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cheat cards, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class, 1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Italian casserole with ground sausage, peppers, alfredo and cavatapi pasta, mixed greens salad with dressing, cauliflower and Italian dinner roll with margarine or tuna salad on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, pea salad, ambrosia salad, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with John Worsham, 10:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: All beef Chicago dog jumbo frank, sliced tomato, pickle spear and diced onion on a whole grain hot dog bun, potato wedges or BLT supreme salad, crackers, vegetable juice, applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Bridge or rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; getting to know you, 10 a.m.; poker bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Chicken marsala, diced sweet potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, and honey wheat bread with margarine or roast beef and cheddar on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, three-bean salad, chocolate chip cookie or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; dominoes or rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Family Feud, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.