 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for July 18-22

  • 0
Fremont Friendship Center

The Fremont Friendship Center is located at 1730 W. 16th St. 

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for July 18-22.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Sliced turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts and rye bread with margarine or sliced ham and American cheese on a hamburger bun with lettuce and tomato, three-bean salad, fudge round or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Rummikub/dominoes, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Classic cheeseburger on a whole grain hamburger bun with leaf lettuce, pickles, sliced tomatoes and onion, coleslaw or classic chef salad, 100% apple juice, whole grain breadstick, apricot halves, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cheat cards, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class, 1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Wednesday: Italian casserole with ground sausage, peppers, alfredo and cavatapi pasta, mixed greens salad with dressing, cauliflower and Italian dinner roll with margarine or tuna salad on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, pea salad, ambrosia salad, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with John Worsham, 10:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: All beef Chicago dog jumbo frank, sliced tomato, pickle spear and diced onion on a whole grain hot dog bun, potato wedges or BLT supreme salad, crackers, vegetable juice, applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Bridge or rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; getting to know you, 10 a.m.; poker bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Chicken marsala, diced sweet potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, and honey wheat bread with margarine or roast beef and cheddar on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, three-bean salad, chocolate chip cookie or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; dominoes or rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Family Feud, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years’ jail if convicted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News