Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for July 19-23.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Cod loin in Italian cream sauce, garlic roasted baby reds, brussel sprouts, rye bread with margarine, or sliced turkey and American cheese on a hamburger bun with lettuce and tomato, marinated vegetable salad, fudge round or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; card bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Breaded chicken tenders, barbecue sauce, twice baked mashed potatoes, green beans and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or crab salad on a croissant with lettuce and tomato, sweet potato salad, apricot halves, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; fact or fiction game, 10:15 a.m.; bunco and corn hole, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle or garbage cards, 1:30 p.m.