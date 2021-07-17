Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for July 19-23.
Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.
Monday: Cod loin in Italian cream sauce, garlic roasted baby reds, brussel sprouts, rye bread with margarine, or sliced turkey and American cheese on a hamburger bun with lettuce and tomato, marinated vegetable salad, fudge round or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; card bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Breaded chicken tenders, barbecue sauce, twice baked mashed potatoes, green beans and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or crab salad on a croissant with lettuce and tomato, sweet potato salad, apricot halves, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; fact or fiction game, 10:15 a.m.; bunco and corn hole, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle or garbage cards, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Italian casserole, romaine blend salad with dressing, cauliflower and Italian dinner roll and margarine or tuna salad on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, pea salad, Ambrosia salad, 1% or skim milk. Treats by Nye, 9 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music by Pam Kragt, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: All-beef Chicago dog on a whole grain hot dog bun and potato wedges or BLT supreme salad, crackers, vegetable juice, applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Walking club, 9 a.m.; shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Chicken marsala, diced sweet potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, and honey wheat bread with margarine or roast beef and cheddar on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, three-bean salad, chocolate chip cookie or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; horse derby, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.