Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for July 24-28.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Barbecue pulled pork on a Kaiser bun, scalloped potatoes and broccoli or turkey and swiss on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, diced pears, 1% or skim milk. Volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Walking beef taco or chicken Caesar salad with Caesar dressing and housemade croutons, 100% grape juice, strawberries and pineapple, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or king’s corner, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; board meeting, 1:30 p.m.; cards, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Open faced roast beef sandwich or whole grain bread, mashed potatoes and gravy, and diced beets or egg salad on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, marinated vegetable salad, vanilla pudding or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Pam Kragt, 10:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot cards, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Chicken breast in supreme sauce over brown rice with peppers, stewed tomatoes and whole grain breadstick with margarine or roast beef chef salad, 100% grape juice, crackers, cookie (regular or diet), 1% or skim milk. Beginner line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; phase 10 cards, 9:30 a.m.; mystery bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Classic cheeseburger on a whole grain hamburger bun with leaf lettuce, pickles, sliced tomatoes and onion, and coleslaw or classic chef salad, 100% apple juice, whole grain breadstick, apricot halves, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; horse derby, 10:30 a.m.