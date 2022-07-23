Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for July 25-29

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for July 25-27.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Barbecue pork sandwich on a whole grain wheat bun, scalloped potatoes and broccoli salad or Philly cheesesteak salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, diced pears, 1% or skim milk. Rummikub/dominoes, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11 a.m.; funny money auction, 11 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Soft shell beef taco, sour cream and taco sauce or chicken Caesar salad with Caesar dressing and housemade croutons over mixed greens salad, 100% grape juice, pineapple, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or king’s corner, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; board meeting, 1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Open faced roast beef sandwich on whole grain bread, mashed potatoes and gravy, and diced beets or egg salad on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, marinated vegetable salad, vanilla pudding or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Julie Couch, 10:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Chicken fried rice, oriental blend vegetables, carrots coins, fortune cookie and cinnamon raisin bread with margarine or roast beef chef salad, 100% grape juice, crackers, strawberry shortcake or plain cake square, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard or rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; special music with Terry Smith, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Cheesy tuna and whole grain macaroni casserole, green peas, California blend and whole grain breadstick with margarine or ham chef salad, 100% fruit punch, cinnamon apple slices or plain applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; dominoes or rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Wheel of Fortune, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.