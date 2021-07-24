 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for July 26-30
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for July 26-30

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fremont Friendship Center

The Fremont Friendship Center is located at 1730 W. 16th St. 

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for July 26-30.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Barbecue pork sandwich on a Kaiser bun, scalloped potatoes and broccoli salad or Philly cheesesteak salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, pineapple tidbits, 1% or skim milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; card bingo, 10:30 a.m.; funny money auction; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday: Soft shell beef taco and tater tots or chicken Caesar salad with Caesar dressing and homemade croutons, 100% grape juice, diced pars, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; get to know you bingo, 10:15 a.m.; bunco and corn hole, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle or garbage cards, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Open-faced roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy and diced beets or egg salad on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, marinated vegetable salad, vanilla pudding or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Chicken fried rice, oriental blend vegetables, carrot coins, fortune cookie and cinnamon raisin bread with margarine or roast beef chef salad, 100% grape juice, crackers, strawberry shortcake or plain cake square, 1% or skim milk. Walking club, 9 a.m.; shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; poker bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Sliced turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, green peas and whole grain breadstick with margarine or ham chef salad, crackers, 100% fruit juice, cinnamon apple slices or plain applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Family Feud, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Despite COVID-19 and logistical woes, Tokyo 2020 to be the most inclusive Olympics

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News