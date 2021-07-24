Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for July 26-30.
Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.
Monday: Barbecue pork sandwich on a Kaiser bun, scalloped potatoes and broccoli salad or Philly cheesesteak salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, pineapple tidbits, 1% or skim milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; card bingo, 10:30 a.m.; funny money auction; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Soft shell beef taco and tater tots or chicken Caesar salad with Caesar dressing and homemade croutons, 100% grape juice, diced pars, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; get to know you bingo, 10:15 a.m.; bunco and corn hole, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle or garbage cards, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Open-faced roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy and diced beets or egg salad on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, marinated vegetable salad, vanilla pudding or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Chicken fried rice, oriental blend vegetables, carrot coins, fortune cookie and cinnamon raisin bread with margarine or roast beef chef salad, 100% grape juice, crackers, strawberry shortcake or plain cake square, 1% or skim milk. Walking club, 9 a.m.; shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; poker bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Sliced turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, green peas and whole grain breadstick with margarine or ham chef salad, crackers, 100% fruit juice, cinnamon apple slices or plain applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Family Feud, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.