Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for July 26-30.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Barbecue pork sandwich on a Kaiser bun, scalloped potatoes and broccoli salad or Philly cheesesteak salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, pineapple tidbits, 1% or skim milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; card bingo, 10:30 a.m.; funny money auction; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Soft shell beef taco and tater tots or chicken Caesar salad with Caesar dressing and homemade croutons, 100% grape juice, diced pars, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; get to know you bingo, 10:15 a.m.; bunco and corn hole, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle or garbage cards, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Open-faced roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy and diced beets or egg salad on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, marinated vegetable salad, vanilla pudding or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.