Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for July 28-29.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Thursday: Chicken fried rice, oriental blend vegetables, carrots coins, fortune cookie and cinnamon raisin bread with margarine or roast beef chef salad, 100% grape juice, crackers, strawberry shortcake or plain cake square, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard or rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; special music with Terry Smith, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Cheesy tuna and whole grain macaroni casserole, green peas, California blend and whole grain breadstick with margarine or ham chef salad, 100% fruit punch, cinnamon apple slices or plain applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; dominoes or rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Wheel of Fortune, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.