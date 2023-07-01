Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for July 3-7.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Barbecue pork rib patty, barbecue baked beans, diced carrots and whole grain hamburger bun or Italian sandwich, potato salad, peaches and strawberries, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Center closed for Independence Day.

Wednesday: Cheesy broccoli chicken breast, brown rice pilaf, chuckwagon corn and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or roast beef chef salad, 100% fruit punch, crackers, tropical fruit salad, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; Merry Makers present music with Louis Watkins, 10:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot cards, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Oven fried chicken breast with country gravy, twice-baked mashed potatoes, honey roasted baby carrots and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or black and bleu salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, oatmeal cream pie or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Beginner line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; Nye presentation, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Salisbury steak and mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans and whole grain bread slice with margarine or cranberry chicken salad on a croissant with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, butterscotch pudding or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; open games, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.