Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for June 12-16.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Sweet and sour chicken breast, brown rice pilaf, cabbage and carrots, and cinnamon raisin bread with margarine or classic chef salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, mandarin oranges, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Taco salad, sour cream and taco sauce or ham and cheddar on wheat bread, cowboy caviar, glazed pineapple or pineapple tidbits, 1% or skim milk. Farmer’s market coupon distribution, 9 a.m.; Mahjong/Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; games, 10 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class and cards, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Sliced roast beef in brown gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or chicken salad on a croissant with lettuce and tomato, broccoli salad, decorated birthday cake or plain cake square, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Tim Javorsky, 10:30 a.m.; birthday celebration, 11:30 a.m.; hand and foot cards and sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Pork chop in gravy, twice-baked whipped potato, chuckwagon corn and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or chicken Caesar salad with Caesar dressing over mixed greens, house-made croutons, 100% grape juice, banana pudding or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Beginner line dance lesson, 9:30 a.m.; homestead exemption information, 10 a.m.; mystery bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Cheeseburger on a whole grain hamburger bun with leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, pickle slices and potato medley or teriyaki chicken strips, shredded carrots and chow mein noodles over mixed greens with Asian dressing, crackers, 100% orange juice, Rice Krispie or diet cookie, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; horse derby, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.