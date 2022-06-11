Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for June 13-17.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Sweet and sour chicken breast, brown rice pilaf, cabbage and carrots, cinnamon raisin bread with margarine or classic chef salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, mandarin oranges, 1% or skim milk. Rummikub/dominoes, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Taco salad, glazed pineapple or tidbits, sour cream and taco sauce or ham and cheddar on wheat bread with lettuce and tomato, cowboy caviar, glazed pineapple or pineapple tidbits, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cheat cards, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class, 1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Meatball stroganoff with egg noodles, diced glazed beets, mixed greens salad and dressing, petite roll with margarine or chicken salad on a croissant with lettuce and tomato, broccoli salad, cinnamon applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Treats with Nye, 9:15 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with The Links, 10 a.m.; hand, knee and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Pork chop in gravy, twice baked whipped potato, chuckwagon corn, whole grain dinner roll with margarine or chicken Caesar salad with Caesar dressing over mixed greens, housemade croutons, 100% grape juice, banana pudding or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Bridge or rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; cell phone questions, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Cheeseburger on a whole grain hamburger bun with leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion and pickle slices, and potato medley or teriyaki chicken strips, shredded carrots and chow mein noodles over mixed greens with Asian dressing, crackers, 100% orange juice, Rice Krispie bar or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

