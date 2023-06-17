Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for June 19-23.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: 10-grain fish filet, tartar sauce, stewed tomatoes, cheesy hash browns and marble rye with margarine or chicken salad on honey wheat bread with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, fresh orange, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Chicken breast in supreme sauce over white citrus rice, California blend vegetables and whole grain breadsticks with margarine or black and bleu salad, tomato wedges, crackers, grape juice, ambrosia fruit salad, 1% milk or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco, 10:15 a.m.; cheat cards, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class and cards, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Baked ham, twice-baked mashed potatoes, broccoli and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or turkey chef salad, crackers, 100% fruit punch, fruit mix, 1% or skim milk. Refreshments with Nye, 9:15 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; 50/50 drawing; music with The Links, 10 a.m.; hand and foot or sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Sloppy joe sandwich on a whole grain hamburger bun, tater tots and mixed vegetables or crab salad on marble bread with lettuce and tomato, cowboy caviar, tropical fruit mix, 1% or skim milk. Beginner line dance lesson, 9:30 a.m.; group Catch Phrase, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Turkey tetrazzini with whole grain pasta, green beans, cauliflower and whole grain breadstick with margarine or creamy cheese tortellini over mixed greens with grape tomatoes and black olives, crackers, chocolate chip muffin or fig newtons, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.