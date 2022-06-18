Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for June 20-24.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: 10-grain fish filet, tartar sauce, stewed tomatoes, cheesy hash browns, marble rye with margarine or chicken salad on honey wheat bread with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, fresh orange, 1% or skim milk. Rummikub/dominoes, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Lemon pepper chicken breast over white citrus rice, California blend vegetables and whole grain breadstick with margarine or black and bleu salad, tomato wedges, crackers, 100% grape juice, ambrosia fruit salad, 1% or skim milk. Farmer’s market sign up, 9:15 a.m.; Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class, 1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Beef ravioli with marinara sauce, green beans, mixed greens salad with dress and garlic bread or turkey chef salad, crackers, 100% fruit punch, fruit mix, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Pam Kragt, 10:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Sloppy joe sandwich on a whole grain hamburger bun, tater tots and mixed vegetables or crab salad on marble bread with lettuce and tomato, cowboy caviar, tropical fruit mix, 1% or skim milk. Rummikub or shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; cattle trails humanity program, 9:45 a.m.; poker bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Turkey tetrazzini with whole grain pasta, green peas, crinkle cut carrots, whole grain breadsticks with margarine or creamy cheese tortellini over mixed greens with grape tomato black olives, crackers, chocolate chip muffin or fig newtons, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; dominoes, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Wheel of Fortune, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

