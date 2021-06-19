Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for June 21-25.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: 10-grain fish fillet, stewed tomatoes, cheesy hash browns, marble rye with margarine, fresh orange, tartar sauce, 1% milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; card bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Lemon pepper chicken breast, white citrus rice, California blend vegetables, whole grain breadstick with margarine, ambrosia fruit salad, 1% milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; getting to know you, 10:15 a.m.; bunco and corn hole, 10:30 a.m.; garbage cards, 12:30 p.m.; farkle and rummikub, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Beef ravioli and marinara, green beans, fruit mix, hearth roll with margarine, romaine blend salad, dressing, 1% milk. Shuffleboard, 9 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music by The Links, 10 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Sloppy joe sandwich, seasoned potato wedges, mixed vegetables, whole grain hamburger bun, tropical fruit mix, 1% milk. Shuffleboard, 9 a.m.; name that tune, 10 a.m.; poker bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Turkey tetrazzini with whole grain pasta, green peas, crinkle cut carrots, whole grain breadstick with margarine, 1% milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

