Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for June 26-30.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Ground beef stew with vegetables, chuckwagon corn and buttermilk biscuit with margarine or chicken pasta salad over mixed greens, sweet potato salad, house-made croutons, pineapple tidbits, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11 a.m.; funny money auction, 11 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Italian seafood pasta with creamy white sauce, mixed greens salad with dressing, spring blend vegetables and whole grain breadstick with margarine or roast beef chef salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, diced pears, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or king’s corner, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; board meeting, 1:30 p.m.; cards, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Mild Italian sausage in marinara sauce, pepper and onion mix, seasoned potato wedges and hoagie bun or Greek chicken salad with Greek feta dressing, crackers, 100% fruit punch juice, cinnamon apples, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Bill Chrastil, 10 a.m.; hand, knew and foot cards, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Breaded pork fritter with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or roast beef and cheddar on a Kaiser bun with lettuce and tomato, marinated vegetable salad, Ambrosia, 1% or skim milk. No line dance lessons. Beware of scams presentation by Lt. Watts of the Fremont Police Department, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch/pool, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Barbecue chicken breast, barbecue baked beans, potato medley and whole grain breadstick with margarine or classic chef salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, sugar cookie or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; open games, 10:30 a.m.