Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for June 28-July 2
Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for June 28-July 2

Fremont Friendship Center

The Fremont Friendship Center is located at 1730 W. 16th St. 

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for June 28-July 2.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Ground beef stew with vegetables, chuckwagon corn, whole grain mini biscuit, diet Jell-O cake, 1% milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; card bingo, funny money auction, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Italian seafood pasta with creamy white sauce, spring blend vegetables, diced pears, whole grain breadstick with margarine, romaine blend salad, dressing, 1% milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; getting to know you, 10:15 a.m.; bunco and corn hole, 10:30 a.m.; garbage cards, 12:30 p.m.; farkle and rummikub, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Baked ham, augratin potatoes, broccoli, whole grain dinner roll with margarine, cinnamon apples, 1% milk. Shuffleboard, 9 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Jerry Stingley, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Classic cheeseburger on a whole grain hamburger bun with leaf lettuce, pickles, sliced tomatoes, onion and coleslaw or classic chef salad, 100% apple juice and a whole grain breadstick, sugar cookie or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Walking club, 9:15 a.m.; registered dietician from Nye, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament and pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Oven fried chicken breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli and a whole grain dinner roll with margarine or roast beef chef salad, 100% fruit punch and crackers, melon cup, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Fourth of July Wheel of Fortune, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

