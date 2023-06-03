Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for June 5-9.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Baked cod loin in pesto cream sauce, baked sweet potato, green peas and marble bread with margarine or deli chicken and American cheese on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, chocolate pudding or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Country fried steak with brown gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans and Vienna bread slice with margarine or three-meat hoagie, coleslaw, diced peaches, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco, 10:15 a.m.; cheat cards, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; crafts and cards, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Meatball stroganoff with egg noodles, carrot coins, mixed greens and dressing, and petite roll with margarine or egg salad on a croissant with lettuce and tomato, marinated vegetable salad, cinnamon applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; music with Wayne Miller, 10:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot cards, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: All-beef chili dog with shredded cheese on a whole grain hot dog bun, diced baby red potatoes and cauliflower or Greek chicken salad, crackers, 100% fruit punch juice, tropical fruit, 1% or skim milk. Mobile library here, 9:30 a.m.; beginner line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; Humanities of Nebraska Program, “Trick Roping on the Wild West,” 9:45 a.m.; bingo, 10:45 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, broccoli and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or roast beef and cheddar on a Kaiser bun with lettuce and tomato, marinated vegetable salad, pear slices, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.