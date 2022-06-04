Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for June 6-10.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Baked cod loin in pesto cream sauce, baked sweet potato, green peas and marble bread with margarine or deli chicken and American cheese on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, chocolate pudding or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Rummikub/dominoes, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Country fried steak with country gravy, mashed potatoes, green and gold beans and Vienna bread slice with margarine or three-meat hoagie, coleslaw, diced peaches, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or king’s corner, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class, 1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Sliced roast beef in brown gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or egg salad on a croissant with lettuce and tomato, marinated vegetable salad, decorated birthday cake or plain cake square, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Kim Eames, 10:30 a.m.; birthday cake, 11:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot/sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: All beef chili dog with shredded cheese on a whole grain hot dog bun, diced baby red potatoes and cauliflower or Greek chicken salad, crackers, 100% fruit punch juice, tropical fruit, 1% or skim milk. Library book mobile, 9:30 a.m.; rummikub or shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; mystery bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, broccoli and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or roast beef and cheddar on a Kaiser bun with lettuce and tomato, marinated vegetable salad, cinnamon pear slices, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

