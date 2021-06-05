 Skip to main content
Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for June 7-11
Fremont Friendship Center

The Fremont Friendship Center is located at 1730 W. 16th St. 

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for June 7-11.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Baked cod loin in pesto cream sauce, diced sweet potatoes, green peas, marble bread with margarine, chocolate pudding, 1% milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; card bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Country fried steak with country gravy, mashed potatoes, Monaco blend vegetables, Vienna bread slice with margarine, diced peaches, 1% milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; getting to know you, 10:15 a.m.; bunco and corn hole, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; farkle and rummikub, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Sliced roast beef in brown gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, whole grain dinner roll with margarine, plain cake square, 1% milk. Shuffleboard, 9 a.m.; line dance lesson, 9:30 a.m.; music with Kim Eames, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: All beef chili dog, diced baby red potatoes, cauliflower, whole grain hot dog bun, tropical fruit, 1% milk. Shuffleboard, 9 a.m.; Nye presentation on internet safety, 10 a.m.; mystery bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch and pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Ham and augratin potatoes, broccoli, cinnamon pear slices, whole grain dinner roll with margarine, 1% milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

