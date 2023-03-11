Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for March 13-17.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday:

Swedish meatballs, potato medley, oven roasted vegetables and whole grain breadstick with margarine or turkey and cheddar on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, diced peaches, 1% or skim milk. Monday morning chat, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament and pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday:

Soft shell beef taco, fiesta corn, sour cream and taco sauce or cranberry chicken salad on raisin bread with lettuce and tomato, carrot raisin salad, pineapple tidbits, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cheat cards, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class or pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday:

Pork fritter, mashed potatoes and gravy, Brussels sprouts and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or chicken pasta salad over mixed greens salad, tomato wedges, croutons, classic fruit salad, 1% or skim milk. Refreshments from Nye Health Services, 9:15 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with The Links, 10 a.m.; hand, knee and foot cards, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday:

Chicken breast and gravy, rice pilaf, California mix and Italian roll with margarine or classic chef salad, crackers, 100% grape juice, fruit cocktail, 1% or skim milk. Walking club, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Corned beef and cabbage, carrots, roasted whole baby reds and rye bread and margarine or creamy cheese tortellini over mixed greens salad with grape tomatoes and black olives, crackers, emerald pudding or mandarin oranges, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; St. Patrick’s Day bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.