 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for March 14-18

  • 0
Fremont Friendship Center

The Fremont Friendship Center is located at 1730 W. 16th St. 

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for March 14-18

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Chicken tenders or roast beef sandwich. Sip and Chat, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Soft shell beef taco or deli chicken sandwich. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or king’s corner, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.; garbage cards, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Pork fritter or chicken pasta salad on lettuce. Snacks with Nye, 9:15 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Billy Troy, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Corned beef or chef salad. Bridge/walking club, 9:30 a.m.; Brad Kearney to provide treats, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Friday: 10-grain fish fillet or cheese tortellini over lettuce. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; horse derby, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkish capital buried in heavy snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News