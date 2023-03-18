Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for March 20-24.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Ham and northern beans, roasted baby carrots, cornbread and margarine or roast beef chef salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, cinnamon or plain apple slices, 1% or skim milk. Monday Morning Chat, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Chicken with supreme sauce, garlic whip potatoes, green beans and marble rye bread with margarine or three-meat hoagie, coleslaw, oatmeal raisin or diet cookie, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cheat cards, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class or pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Barbecue meatballs, cauliflower, diced sweet potatoes and cinnamon raisin bread with margarine or ham salad on a croissant with lettuce and tomato, carrot raisin salad, diced pears, 1% milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; farkle, 9:30 a.m.; music with Billy Troy, 10 a.m.; hand, knee and foot cards, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Pizza joe sandwich on whole grain hamburger bun with shredded mozzarella cheese, seasoned potato wedges and Italian blend vegetables or chicken Caesar salad with Caesar dressing, croutons, mixed greens entrée salad, 100% grape juice, pineapple tidbits, 1% or skim milk. Walking club, 9:30 a.m.; Fremont Therapy presentation, 10 a.m.; mystery bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Cheese ravioli in marinara with shredded mozzarella cheese, broccoli, mixed greens side salad, dressing and whole grain breadstick with margarine or Italian sandwich, potato salad, peach slices, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.