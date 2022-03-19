Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for March 21-25

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Ham and northern beans, broccoli and cornbread with margarine or roast beef chef salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, cherry cobbler or applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Sip and Chat, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Chicken with supreme sauce, garlic whip potatoes, roasted baby carrots and marble rye bread with margarine or three-meat hoagie, coleslaw, oatmeal raisin or diet cookie, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cheat cards, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; board meeting, 1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Teriyaki meatballs, oriental blend vegetables, diced sweet potatoes, fortune cookie and cinnamon raisin bread with margarine or chicken Caesar salad with Caesar dressing, housemade croutons, romaine lettuce blend, 100% grape juice, diced pears, 1% milk. Brad Kearney to bring treats, 9:30 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Kim Eames, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Pizza joe sandwich on whole grain hamburger bun, shredded mozzarella cheese, seasoned potato wedges and Italian blend vegetables or teriyaki chicken strips, shredded carrots and salad mix with Asian dressing, crackers, 100% apple juice, pineapple tidbits, 1% or skim milk. Walking club, 9:30 a.m.; fish bowl game, 10 a.m.; mystery bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Cheese ravioli in marinara with mozzarella, green peas, romaine blend salad, dress and wholegrain breadstick with margarine or Italian sandwich, potato salad, peaches and strawberries, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; dominoes, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

