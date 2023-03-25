Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for March 27-31.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Hawaiian barbecue chicken, brown rice pilaf, winter blend vegetables and whole grain bread with margarine or ham and American cheese on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, fruit mix, 1% or skim milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11 a.m.; funny money auctions, 11 a.m.; pitch tournament and pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Sliced roast beef and gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed diced beets and Vienna bread with margarine or deli turkey and American cheese on marble bread with lettuce and tomato, carrot raisin salad, chocolate brownie or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or king’s corner, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; board meeting, 1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Roasted pork chop with apple chutney, baked potato, green beans and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or roast beef chef salad, crackers, 100% fruit punch juice, strawberry shortcake or plain cake square, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Jerry Stingley, 10:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot cards, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Beefy macaroni casserole with cavatappi noodles, mixed greens salad and dressing, Capri blend vegetables and 100% whole grain bread with margarine or cranberry chicken salad with grapes on cinnamon raisin bread, marinated vegetable salad, mandarin oranges, 1% or skim milk. Walking club, 9:30 a.m.; trivia, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament and pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Baked cod loin in citrus cream sauce, baked sweet potato, green peas and pumpernickel bread with margarine or classic chef salad, crackers, 100% grape juice, fruit cocktail, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; horse derby, 10:30 a.m.