Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for March 28-April 1

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Hawaiian barbecue chicken, brown rice pilaf, winter blend and heavy hearth roll with margarine or ham and American cheese on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, fruit mix, 1% or skim milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11 a.m.; funny money auction, 11 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Sliced roast beef and gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed diced beets and Vienna bread with margarine or deli chicken and American cheese on marble bread with lettuce and tomato, carrot raisin salad, frosted brownie or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or king’s corner, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.; garbage cards, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Roasted pork chop with apple chutney, baked potato, green beans and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or roast beef chef salad, crackers, 100% fruit punch juice, strawberry shortcake or plain cake square, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Pam Kragt, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Beefy mac casserole with cavatappi noodles, romaine blend salad with dressing, capri blend vegetables and 100% whole grain bread with margarine or pecan cranberry chicken, salad with grapes on cinnamon raisin bread, marinated vegetable salad, mandarin oranges, 1% or skim milk. Walking club, 9:30 a.m.; group game of Catch Phrase, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Baked cod loin in pesto cream sauce, baked sweet potato, green beans and marble bread with margarine or BLT sandwich, chopped bacon, diced tomato over mixed greens, housemade croutons, 100% fruit punch, sliced peaches, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.