 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for March 29-April 2
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for March 29-April 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Folks at the Friendship Center

Some local residents get ready for lunch at the Fremont Friendship Center. 

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN, Fremont Tribune

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for March 29-April 2.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Hawaiian barbecue chicken, brown rice pilaf, winter blend, Vienna bread/margarine, fruit mix, 1% milk. Coffee time, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday: Sliced roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed diced beets, heavy hearth roll/margarine, frosted brownie, 1% milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; getting to know you, 10:15 a.m.; bunco, tournament, 10:30 a.m.; corn hole, 10:45 a.m.; center closes after lunch.

Wednesday: Roasted pork chop with apple chutney, half baked potato, green beans, whole grain dinner roll/margarine, diet strawberry Jell-O, cake, 1% milk. Coffee time, 9 a.m.; music with Wayne Miller, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Ground beef stew with vegetables, chuckwagon corn, cinnamon pear slices, whole grain mini biscuit/margarine, 1% milk. Walking club, 9:30 a.m.; Nye presentation, 10 a.m.; mystery bingo, 10:30 a.m.; beef stew, 11:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Baked cod in pesto cream sauces, diced sweet potatoes, green peas, marble bread/margarine, banana muffin square, 1% milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; horse derby, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The McConnell plan to deal with Trump

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News