Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for March 29-April 2.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Hawaiian barbecue chicken, brown rice pilaf, winter blend, Vienna bread/margarine, fruit mix, 1% milk. Coffee time, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday: Sliced roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed diced beets, heavy hearth roll/margarine, frosted brownie, 1% milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; getting to know you, 10:15 a.m.; bunco, tournament, 10:30 a.m.; corn hole, 10:45 a.m.; center closes after lunch.

Wednesday: Roasted pork chop with apple chutney, half baked potato, green beans, whole grain dinner roll/margarine, diet strawberry Jell-O, cake, 1% milk. Coffee time, 9 a.m.; music with Wayne Miller, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.