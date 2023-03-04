Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for March 6-10.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: California cheesy chicken and brown rice casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or roast beef and swiss on marble bread with lettuce and tomato, marinated vegetable salad, diced pears, 1% or skim milk. Monday morning chat, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Cheeseburger on a wheat hamburger bun with leaf lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickle slices, and potato wedges or turkey chef salad, crackers, 100% fruit punch juice, chocolate chip muffin, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cheat cards, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class, 1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Turkey breast and gravy, potato medley, green beans and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or sliced ham and American cheese on wheat bread with lettuce and tomato, coleslaw, decorated birthday cake or plain cake square, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Wayne Miller, 10:30 a.m.; celebrate birthdays, 11:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot cards, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Meatloaf and gravy, twice baked whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables and whole grain bread slice with margarine or BLT salad, croutons, 100% grape juice, cherry vanilla yogurt or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Walking club, 9:30 a.m.; library book mobile, 9:30 a.m.; poker bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Potato crunch fish filet, tartar sauce, baked sweet potato, spring blend vegetables and heavy hearth roll with margarine or chicken salad on rye bread with lettuce and tomato, tomato, cucumber and onion salad, applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.