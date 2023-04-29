Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for May 1-5.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Cheesy chicken breast, fiesta rice, broccoli and whole grain breadstick with margarine or ham and cheddar on wheat bread with lettuce and tomato, carrot raisin salad, chocolate pudding or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament and pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Barbecue pork rib patty, barbecue baked beans, diced carrots and whole grain coney bun or roast beef chef salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, peaches and strawberries, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or king’s corner, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class or pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Baked cod loin in pesto cream sauce, baked sweet potato, green peas and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or chicken Caesar salad with Caesar dressing over mixed greens, housemade croutons, 100% grape juice, fresh banana, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with The Links in honor of Paulette’s birthday, 10 a.m.; hand, knee and foot cards, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, diced glazed beets and petite roll with margarine or deli chicken and American cheese on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, mandarin oranges, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; presentation with Nye, 10 a.m.; poker bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament and pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Taco salad or lemon pepper tuna salad on honey wheat bread with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, cinnamon applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Wheel of Fortune, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.