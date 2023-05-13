Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for May 15-21.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: 10-grain fish filet, tartar sauce, augratin potatoes, broccoli and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or egg salad on a croissant with lettuce and tomato, coleslaw, raspberry yogurt or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 A.M.; pitch tournament and pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Turkey tetrazzini with whole grain pasta, green peas, chuckwagon corn and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or black and bleu salad, crackers, 100% grape juice, diced peaches, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; home exemption presentation, 10 a.m.; bunco or king’s corner, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class or pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Cheeseburger on a whole grain hamburger bun with leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion pickle slices and coleslaw or turkey chef salad, crackers, 100% grape juice, Jell-O cake or diet Jell-O cake, 1% or skim milk. Refreshments with Nye, 9:15 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Pam Kragt, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot cards and sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Sweet and sour chicken breast, brown rice pilaf, oriental blend vegetables and cinnamon raisin bread with margarine or three-meat hoagie, pea salad, pineapple tidbits, 1% or skim milk. Methodist Hospital Older American Month Panel, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament and pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Pork chop in gravy, twice-baked whipped potato, green beans, and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or creamy cheese tortellini over mixed greens with grape tomato and black olives, crackers, lemon pudding or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; horse derby, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.