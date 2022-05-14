 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for May 16-20

Fremont Friendship Center

The Fremont Friendship Center is located at 1730 W. 16th St. 

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for May 16-20.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: 10-grain fish fillet, tartar sauce, au gratin potatoes, broccoli and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or egg salad on a croissant with lettuce and tomato, coleslaw, raspberry yogurt or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Turkey tetrazzini with whole-grain pasta, green peas, chuckwagon corn and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or black and bleu salad, tomato wedges, crackers, grape juice, diced peaches, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; Ukraine presentation by Rich Hirshman, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class, 1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Sliced roast beef and gravy, mashed potatoes, roasted baby carrots, heavy hearth roll and margarine or turkey chef salad, crackers, 100% grape juice, Jell-O cake or diet Jell-O cake, 1% or skim milk. Treats from Nye, 9:15 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Bill Chrastil, 10 a.m.; hand, knee and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Sloppy joe sandwich on a whole grain hamburger bun, tater tots and mixed vegetables or creamy cheese tortellini oven mixed greens with grape tomato and black olives, crackers, sliced pears, 1% or skim milk. Bridge or rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; Fremont Therapy & Wellness presentation, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Sweet and sour chicken breast, brown rice pilaf, oriental blend vegetables and cinnamon raisin bread with margarine or three-meat hoagie, pea salad, pineapple tidbits, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

