Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for May 17-21
Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for May 17-21

The Fremont Friendship Center is located at 1730 W. 16th St. 

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for May 17-21.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: 10-grain fish filet, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, whole grain dinner roll with margarine, peach yogurt, tartar sauce, 1% milk. Coffee time, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Turkey tetrazzini with whole grain pasta, green peas, chuckwagon corn, whole grain dinner roll with margarine, diced peaches, 1% milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; getting to know you, 10:15 a.m.; bunco tournament, 10:30 a.m.; train dominoes, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; farkle and rummikub, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Sloppy joe sandwich, seasoned potato wedges, mixed vegetables, whole grain hamburger bun, peanut butter cookie, 1% milk. Treats from Nye, 9:30 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Pam Kragt, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Roast beef and gravy, mashed potatoes, roasted baby carrots, heavy hearth roll with margarine, fruit cobbler, 1% milk. Walking club, 9:30 a.m.; presentation by Fremont Therapy & Wellness, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Sweet and sour chicken, brown rice pilaf, oriental blend vegetables, cinnamon raisin bread, pineapple, 1% milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; horse derby, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

