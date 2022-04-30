Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for May 2-5.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Cheese chicken breast, fiesta rice, fiesta bean trio and whole grain breadstick with margarine or ham and cheddar on wheat bread with lettuce and tomato, carrot raisin salad, chocolate pudding or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Barbecue pork rib patty, barbecue baked beans, diced carrots and whole grain coney bun or roast beef chef salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, peaches and strawberries, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or rummy, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class, 1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Baked cod loin in pesto cream sauce, baked sweet potato, green peas and sour dough roll with margarine or chicken Caesar salad with Caesar dressing oven mixed greens, housemade croutons, 100% grape juice, fresh banana, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Jerry Stingley, 10:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Swedish meatballs, scalloped potatoes, diced glazed beets and petite roll with margarine or deli chicken and American cheese on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, mandarin oranges, 1% or skim milk. Bridge or rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; presentation by Nye Health Services, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Mother’s Day Brunch – western omelet with ham, cheese, peppers and onion, cheesy hash brown potatoes, orange juice and cinnamon roll or roast beef and swiss on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, coleslaw, cinnamon applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; cyber security by Midland University students, 10:45 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

