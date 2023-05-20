Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for May 22-26.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Creamed chicken gravy over whole grain bread slice, mashed potatoes and brussels sprouts or ham and American cheese on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, carrot raisin salad, oatmeal cream pie or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11 a.m.; funny money auction, 11 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Ball park bratwurst on a whole grain mini hoagie bun, shredded kraut and cabbage, potato wedges or teriyaki chicken strips, crackers, 110% orange juice, fresh orange, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco, 10:15 a.m.; cheat cards, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; board meeting, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Mild Italian sausage in marinara sauce on a hoagie bun, pepper and onion mix, mixed greens salad with dressing or roast beef and swiss on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, coleslaw, classic fruit salad, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; music with Billy Troy, 10 a.m.; hand, knee and foot cards, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Ground beef stew with vegetables, chuckwagon corn and buttermilk biscuit with margarine or chicken pasta salad over mixed greens, sweet potato salad, house-made croutons, cinnamon apples, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Sloppy joe sandwich on a whole grain hamburger bun, diced baby reds and mixed vegetables or chicken Caesar salad with Caesar dressing over mixed greens, house-made croutons, 100% grape juice, sliced pears, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.