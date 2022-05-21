Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for May 23-27.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Creamed chicken gravy over whole grain bread slice, mashed potatoes and brussels sprouts or ham and American cheese on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, carrot raisin salad, tropical fruit salad, 1% or skim milk. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11 a.m.; funny money auction, 11 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Ball Park bratwurst, shredded sauerkraut, seasoned potatoes wedges and whole grain mini hoagie bun or lemon pepper tuna salad on honey wheat bread with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, fresh orange, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; UNO Gerontology Department, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; board meeting, 1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Taco salad, sour cream and taco sauce or teriyaki chicken strips, shredded carrots and chow mein noodles over mixed greens with Asian dressing, crackers, 100% orange juice, cinnamon apples, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with John Worsham, 10:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Ground beef stew with vegetables, chuckwagon corn, buttermilk biscuit and margarine or chicken pasta salad over mixed greens, sweet potato salad, housemade croutons, fruit cobbler or fruit mix, 1% or skim milk. Rummikub or shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; hospice matters presentation, 10 a.m.; poker bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Pork chop in gravy, twice baked whipped potato, green beans and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or chicken Caesar salad with Caesar dressing over mixed greens, housemade croutons, 100% grape juice, lemon pudding or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; dominoes, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Wheel of Fortune, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

