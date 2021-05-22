 Skip to main content
Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for May 24-28
Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for May 24-28

Fremont Friendship Center

The Fremont Friendship Center is located at 1730 W. 16th St. 

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for May 24-28.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Creamed chicken gravy, cheesy hash browns, brussels sprouts, biscuit, tropical fruit, 1% milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament and pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Ball Park bratwurst, shredded sauerkraut, seasoned potato wedges, whole grain mini hoagie bun, fresh orange, 1% milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; getting to know you, 10:15 a.m.; bunco tournament, 10:30 a.m.; corn hole, 10:45 a.m.; shuffleboard, farkle and rummikub, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Taco meat, refried beans, cinnamon apples, lettuce, tomato, cheese, 8-inch flour tortilla, taco sauce, 1% milk. Board meeting, 9:15 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Bill Chrastil, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Ground beef stew with vegetables, chuckwagon corn, whole grain mini biscuit, diet Jell-O cake, 1% milk. Legal Aide of Nebraska presentation on wills, estates and documents, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Pork chop in gravy, twice baked whip potato, green beans, whole grain dinner roll with margarine, lemon pudding, 1% milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Family Feud, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

