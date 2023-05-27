Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for May 29-June 2.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Center closed for Memorial Day.

Tuesday: Meatloaf in gravy, mashed potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or roast beef chef salad, crackers, 100% grape juice, fruit cocktail, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or king’s corner, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class or pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Creamy tuna and whole grain macaroni casserole, peas, glazed diced beats and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or ham and swiss on half of a ciabatta bun with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Jerry Stingley, 10:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot cards, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Barbecue pork rib patty, barbecue baked beans, diced carrots and whole grain coney bun or roast beef and swiss on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, pea salad, peaches and strawberries, 1% or skim milk. Beginner line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; presentation with Nye, 10 a.m.; poker bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Cheesy chicken breast, fiesta rice, Brussel sprouts and whole grain breadstick with margarine or BLT salad, croutons, 100% fruit punch, oatmeal cream pie or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Wheel of Fortune, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.