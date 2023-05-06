Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for May 8-12.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Baked ham with citrus glaze, baked potato with sour cream, green peas and honey wheat bread with margarine or Greek chicken salad, crackers, 100% fruit punch juice, fruit mix, 1% or skim milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Oven fried chicken breast with country gravy, mashed potatoes, corn and Vienna bread slice with margarine or tuna salad on a croissant with lettuce and tomato, cowboy caviar, tropical fruit mix, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; blood pressure clinic, 10 a.m.; bunco or cheat cards, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class or pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Sliced roast beef and gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, roasted baby carrots and heavy hearth roll with margarine or turkey and swiss on half of a ciabatta bun with lettuce and tomato, broccoli salad, decorated birthday cake or plain cake square, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Ben Tomissello, 10:30 a.m.; birthday celebration, 11:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot cards, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Chicken breast in supreme sauce over brown rice, California blend vegetables and whole grain breadstick with margarine or crab salad on marble bread with lettuce and tomato, cowboy caviar, chocolate chip oatmeal bar or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Mobile library, 9:30 a.m.; music by John Worsham, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Mother’s Day Brunch – western omelet with ham, cheese, peppers and onion, and cheesy hash browns or turkey chef salad, crackers, 100% fruit punch, Ambrosia fruit salad, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.