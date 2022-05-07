Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for May 9-13.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Baked ham with citrus glaze, baked potato with sour cream, green peas and honey wheat bread with margarine or greek chicken salad, crackers, 100% fruit punch juice, fruit mix, 1% or skim milk. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Oven fried chicken breast with country gravy, mashed potatoes, corn and Vienna bread slice with margarine or tuna salad on a croissant with lettuce and tomato, cowboy caviar, tropical fruit mix, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or king’s corner, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class, 1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Cheeseburger on a whole grain bun with leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, pickle slices, and coleslaw or turkey and swiss on half a ciabatta bun with lettuce and tomato, broccoli salad, decorated birthday cake or plain cake square, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Billy Troy, 10:30 a.m.; birthday cake, 11:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot/sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Lemon pepper chicken breast over brown rice, zucchini and tomatoes, and whole grain breadstick with margarine or crab salad on marble bread with lettuce and tomato, cowboy caviar, Ambrosia fruit salad, 1% or skim milk. Library book mobile, 9:30 a.m.; rummikub or shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; mystery bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Beef ravioli with marinara sauce, romaine blend salad with dressing, brussels sprouts and garlic bread or turkey chef salad, crackers, fruit punch, chocolate chip muffin or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.