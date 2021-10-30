Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Nov. 1-5.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Barbecue meatballs, potato medley, mixed vegetables and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or turkey and cheddar on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, coleslaw, fresh orange, 1% or skim milk. Sip and Chat, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Baked cod loin in sweet basil sauce, baked sweet potato, zucchini and tomatoes and whole grain petite roll with margarine or Reuben salad, croutons, tropical fruit mix, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or corn hole, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle or moan and groan, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Beef ravioli in marinara sauce, romaine blend salad and dressing, Italian blend vegetables and whole grain breadstick with margarine or chicken salad on a croissant with lettuce and tomato, cowboy caviar, banana muffin square, 1% or skim milk. Group game of Catch Phrase, 10 a.m.; horse derby, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Meatloaf and gravy, roasted whole baby reds, peas, cornbread muffin with margarine and honey or creamy crab and baby shrimp macaroni salad on romaine blend salad, tomato wedges, crackers, pear slices, 1% or skim milk. Line dance for beginners, 9:30 a.m.; home health presentation, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Sweet and sour chicken breast, oriental blend vegetables, carrot coins, fortune cookie and cinnamon raisin bread with margarine or egg salad on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, three-bean salad, pineapple tidbits, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Wheel of Fortune, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

