Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Nov. 14-18.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Hamburger patty with garlic mushroom gravy, scalloped potatoes, Brussels sprouts and wheat berry roll with margarine or grilled chicken strip salad with American cheese, grape tomatoes and black olives over mixed greens salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, mandarin oranges, 1% or skim milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Sliced roast beef and gravy, whipped potatoes, green peas and rye bread with margarine or Italian sandwich, sweet potato salad, butterscotch or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cheat cards, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle and craft class, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Seafood chowder, garlic and butter diced reds, California blend vegetables and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or BLT supreme salad, crackers, 100% grape juice, ambrosia, 1% or skim milk. Refreshments from Nye Health Services, 9:15 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Billy Troy, 10 a.m.; hand, knee and foot, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Chicken breast and chicken gravy, potato medley, green beans and heavy hearth roll with margarine or roast beef and swiss on honey wheat bread with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, diced pears, 1% or skim milk. Volunteer appreciation, 8:30 a.m.; bingo, 10:15 a.m.; senior companion program, 11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament and pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Beef and three-bean chili, carrot coins, cornbread with margarine and honey or ham salad on marble bread with lettuce and tomato, pea salad, fruit mix, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Wheel of Fortune, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.