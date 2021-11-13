Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Nov. 15-19.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Hamburger patty with garlic mushroom gravy, scalloped potatoes, brussel sprouts and 100% whole wheat bread with margarine or grilled chicken strip salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, sugar cookies or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Sip and chat, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Sliced roast beef and gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, rye bread and margarine or Italian sandwich, sweet potato salad, butterscotch or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cornhole, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle or moan and groan, 1:30 p.m.; garbage cards, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Seafood chowder, garlic and butter diced reds, California blend vegetables and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or BLT supreme salad, crackers, 100% grape juice, Ambrosia, 1% or skim milk. Snacks, 9:15 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Julie Couch, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Chicken breast and chicken gravy, potato medley, green beans and heavy hearth roll with margarine or roast beef and swiss on honey wheat bread, potato salad, diced pears, 1% or skim milk. Line dancing for beginners, 9:30 a.m.; falls presentation by Fremont Therapy and Wellness, 10 a.m.; poker bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Beef and three-bean chili, carrot coins, cornbread with margarine and honey or ham salad on marble bread with lettuce and tomato, pea salad, fruit crisp or fruit mix, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Family Feud, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

