 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Nov. 15-19

  • 0
Fremont Friendship Center

The Fremont Friendship Center is located at 1730 W. 16th St. 

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Nov. 15-19.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Hamburger patty with garlic mushroom gravy, scalloped potatoes, brussel sprouts and 100% whole wheat bread with margarine or grilled chicken strip salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, sugar cookies or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Sip and chat, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Sliced roast beef and gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, rye bread and margarine or Italian sandwich, sweet potato salad, butterscotch or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cornhole, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle or moan and groan, 1:30 p.m.; garbage cards, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Seafood chowder, garlic and butter diced reds, California blend vegetables and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or BLT supreme salad, crackers, 100% grape juice, Ambrosia, 1% or skim milk. Snacks, 9:15 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Julie Couch, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Thursday: Chicken breast and chicken gravy, potato medley, green beans and heavy hearth roll with margarine or roast beef and swiss on honey wheat bread, potato salad, diced pears, 1% or skim milk. Line dancing for beginners, 9:30 a.m.; falls presentation by Fremont Therapy and Wellness, 10 a.m.; poker bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Beef and three-bean chili, carrot coins, cornbread with margarine and honey or ham salad on marble bread with lettuce and tomato, pea salad, fruit crisp or fruit mix, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Family Feud, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News