Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Nov. 21-25

Fremont Friendship Center

The Fremont Friendship Center is located at 1730 W. 16th St. 

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Nov. 21-25.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Taco joe sandwich with shredded lettuce and shredded cheese on a whole grain hamburger bun, au gratin potatoes and winter blend vegetables or chicken Caesar salad with Caesar dressing and croutons oven mixed greens salad, 100% grape juice, pear slices, 1% or skim milk.

Tuesday: Swedish meatballs, baked potato with sour cream, stewed tomatoes and sour dough roll with margarine or turkey and American cheese on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, broccoli salad, strawberry yogurt cup or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk.

Wednesday: Turkey breast with gravy, cornbread dressing, whipped potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce garnish and whole grain petite roll with margarine or roast beef chef salad, crackers, 100% fruit punch, pumpkin pie with whipped topping or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk.

Thursday: Center closed.

Friday: Center closed.

