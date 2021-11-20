Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Nov. 22-26.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Taco joe sandwich with shredded lettuce and shredded cheese on a whole grain hamburger bun, au gratin potatoes and broccoli or chicken Caesar salad with Caesar dressing and croutons over romaine blend salad, 100% grape juice, pear slices, 1% or skim milk. Sip and chat, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Swedish meatballs, baked potato with sour cream, stewed tomatoes, sour dough roll with margarine or turkey and American cheese on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, broccoli salad, strawberry yogurt cup or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cornhole, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle or moan and groan, 1:30 p.m.; board meeting, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Turkey breast with gravy, cornbread dressing, whipped potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce garnish, whole grain petite roll with margarine or roast beef chef salad, crackers, 100% fruit punch, pumpkin pie with whip topping or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:15 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Billy Troy, 10 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Center is closed.

Friday: Center is closed.

