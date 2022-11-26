Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Nov. 28-Dec. 2.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: 10-grain fish fillet, tartar sauce, diced sweet potatoes, cauliflower and wheat berry roll with margarine or ham and Swiss on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, coleslaw, sliced peaches, 1% or skim milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11 a.m.; funny money auction, 11 a.m.; pitch tournament and pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Barbecue chicken breast on a bun, seasoned potato wedges and green peas or creamy crab and baby shrimp, macaroni salad over mixed greens salad, tomato wedges, crackers, orange, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or king’s corner, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle and craft class, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Ham and beans, broccoli, mixed greens, dressing, cornbread with margarine and honey or roast beef chef salad, 100% fruit punch, crackers, pineapple, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Kim Eames, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.; hand, knee and foot, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Italian meatballs in marinara sauce, potato medley, green beans and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or turkey and cheddar on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, chocolate pudding or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; Nye Health Services presentation, 10 a.m.; mystery bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Meatloaf and gravy, roasted whole baby reds, carrot coins, sourdough roll and margarine or classic chef salad, 100% fruit punch, whole grain breadstick with margarine, applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; bring your bake sale items, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.