Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Nov. 7-11

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Oct. 31-Nov. 4.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: All-beef chili dog with cheese on a whole grain hot dog bun, seasoned potato wedges and corn or turkey chef salad, crackers, 100% grape juice, pineapple and strawberries, 1% or skim milk. Rummikub/dominoes, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Baked ham, broccoli rice casserole, honey glazed carrots and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or black and bleu salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, fruit cocktail, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; Medicare presentation, 10 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class, 1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Oven fried chicken breast, whipped potatoes with chicken gravy and Italian dinner roll with margarine or roast beef and cheddar on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, pea salad, decorated birthday cake or plain cake square, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Bill Chrastil, 10 a.m.; hand, knee and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Barbecue ribbette patty on whole grain hamburger bun, barbecue baked beans and cauliflower or classic chef salad, 100% fruit punch, whole grain breadstick with margarine, diced peaches, 1% or skim milk. Library book mobile, 9:30 a.m.; early bird poker bingo, 9:30 a.m.; music with Jim Kreikemeier, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Center closed for Veterans Day.